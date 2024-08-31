"Generous" discount
Honest finder receives a bill instead of a thank you
Trento: After a lost purse was returned to a landlady, a thank-you dinner was served - with a bill.
In times when young people often make negative headlines, a story from Riva del Garda is causing a stir. A 15-year-old found a luxurious Louis Vuitton wallet full of over 1000 euros in cash, credit cards and other important documents while on vacation. He immediately contacted the police, who quickly identified the owner - a well-known restaurateur.
Embarrassing scene
As a token of her gratitude, she invited the honest finder and his parents to dinner at her restaurant. But what began as a generous gesture ended in an embarrassing scene: after the meal, the waiter handed the family the bill, minus a "generous" 10% finder's discount. The surprised parents had to pay for what was supposed to be a free dinner. The mother told the owner of their vacation home about the outrageous incident. He was the one who contacted the newspapers. The outrage among their readers is huge.
It was an "oversight"
The restaurant owner is now trying to defuse the situation. She apologized, spoke of an "oversight" and wants to invite the 15-year-old's family to the restaurant the next time they visit. It remains to be seen whether the teenager and his parents will accept the offer. One thing is clear: the embarrassing incident puts the adage "Honesty is the best policy" to the test.
