Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

"Generous" discount

Honest finder receives a bill instead of a thank you

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 16:39

Trento: After a lost purse was returned to a landlady, a thank-you dinner was served - with a bill.

comment0 Kommentare

In times when young people often make negative headlines, a story from Riva del Garda is causing a stir. A 15-year-old found a luxurious Louis Vuitton wallet full of over 1000 euros in cash, credit cards and other important documents while on vacation. He immediately contacted the police, who quickly identified the owner - a well-known restaurateur.

Embarrassing scene
As a token of her gratitude, she invited the honest finder and his parents to dinner at her restaurant. But what began as a generous gesture ended in an embarrassing scene: after the meal, the waiter handed the family the bill, minus a "generous" 10% finder's discount. The surprised parents had to pay for what was supposed to be a free dinner. The mother told the owner of their vacation home about the outrageous incident. He was the one who contacted the newspapers. The outrage among their readers is huge.

It was an "oversight"
The restaurant owner is now trying to defuse the situation. She apologized, spoke of an "oversight" and wants to invite the 15-year-old's family to the restaurant the next time they visit. It remains to be seen whether the teenager and his parents will accept the offer. One thing is clear: the embarrassing incident puts the adage "Honesty is the best policy" to the test.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone.at
krone.at
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf