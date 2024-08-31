Vorteilswelt
Mystical wedding ceremony

Princess Märtha Louise said yes to shamans

Nachrichten
31.08.2024 16:16

Princess Märtha Louise, who speaks with angels, and the controversial American shaman and healer Durek Verrett tied the knot in a closed-door ceremony in Vinjevollen on the Geirangerfjord on Saturday. 

The couple sold photos exclusively to a US magazine, much to the annoyance of the Norwegians. Nevertheless, Norwegian media positioned themselves in front of the ceremony site, where a white tent protected the bride and groom from prying eyes and tried to catch a glimpse of the bride and groom. At least blurry photos of the bride and the ceremony were taken behind the plastic wall of a marquee. 

A Netflix team is also said to have secured the film rights

Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and King Harald can be seen through the tarpaulin. (Bild: APA Pool/AFP/NTB/Heiko Junge)
Prince Sverre Magnus, Crown Princess Mette-Marit, Crown Prince Haakon and King Harald can be seen through the tarpaulin.
(Bild: APA Pool/AFP/NTB/Heiko Junge)
Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett receive congratulations after the wedding ceremony. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Heiko Junge / NTB)
Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett receive congratulations after the wedding ceremony.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Heiko Junge / NTB)

350 invited guests
Among the 350 guests invited to the wedding were Norway's King Harald and Queen Sofia, Märtha Louise's younger brother Crown Prince Haakon with his wife Crown Princess Mette-Marit and their children Princess Ingrid and Prince Sverre Magnus.

The royal family wore traditional Norwegian costumes at the wedding of the king's eldest daughter. 

Crown Princess Mette-Marit Prince Sverre Magnus and his girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod (Bild: Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Crown Princess Mette-Marit Prince Sverre Magnus and his girlfriend Amalie Giæver Macleod
(Bild: Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Queen Sonja (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Queen Sonja
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)

Victoria in a gaudy dress
Crown Princess Victoria, her husband Prince Daniel, Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip traveled from Sweden. Sweden's heir to the throne wore a bright red dress. Her sister-in-law Sofia appeared in a two-tone gown with an orange top and a white tulle skirt. 

Crown Princess Victoria (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Crown Princess Victoria
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip (Bild: picturedesk.com/Heiko Junge / NTB)
Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Heiko Junge / NTB)

Daughters beam into the camera
Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn and Leah Isadora Behn, Märtha Louise's daughters from her first marriage, wore bright evening dresses and waved smilingly at the cameras.

Five of the princess's bridesmaids were photographed in pink gowns. 

Princess Märtha Louise's daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn and Leah Isadora Behn at Vinjevollen in Geiranger after the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on Saturday. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB )
Princess Märtha Louise's daughters Maud Angelica Behn, Emma Tallulah Behn and Leah Isadora Behn at Vinjevollen in Geiranger after the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett on Saturday.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB )
Bridesmaids on their way to the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise (Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Cornelius Poppe/NTB)
Bridesmaids on their way to the wedding of Princess Märtha Louise
(Bild: AP ( via APA) Austria Presse Agentur/Cornelius Poppe/NTB)
Margie Plus and Harald Austad at the wedding of Märtha Louise (Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)
Margie Plus and Harald Austad at the wedding of Märtha Louise
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Cornelius Poppe / NTB)

Oldest royal child
Märtha Louise is the eldest child of Norwegian King Harald V and his wife Queen Sonja (both 87). The heir to the throne, Crown Prince Haakon (51), is her younger brother - she herself is number four in the line of succession in the Scandinavian country. This is the princess's second marriage: she was previously married to the writer Ari Behn (1972-2019) from 2002 to 2017. 

Sixth generation shaman
According to Verrett, he is the sixth generation of his family to be a shaman. He wants to help people find their true strength in a spiritual way. Märtha Louise is also said to be very interested in spirituality and esotericism.

Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett after their arrival at the Geirangerfjord. (Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederik Ringnes / NTB)
Märtha Louise and Durek Verrett after their arrival at the Geirangerfjord.
(Bild: picturedesk.com/Frederik Ringnes / NTB)

There had always been controversy surrounding the relationship between the princess and the shaman, who was considered eccentric, partly because of their business practices, including in the run-up to the wedding.

