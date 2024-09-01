Run on employment for family caregivers

Last stage of life with the family

Karin Branagh from Bad Sauerbrunn has been a family caregiver since 2021. "After my father was diagnosed with cancer and was physically and emotionally very unwell during a long stay in hospital, we decided as a family to bring him home. It was important to me to accompany and care for my father in familiar surroundings during the last stage of his life," says the 48-year-old. Her father passed away in 2022. Since then, Karin Branagh has been looking after her mother Rosa Bierbauer, who suffers from dementia. She accompanies her to the doctors, organizes medication, helps her with household chores and personal hygiene and is also an important source of emotional support. The 78-year-old has care level 3, which means that Ms. Branagh is employed by "Soziale Dienste Burgenland" for 20 hours. She also works as a life and social care worker.