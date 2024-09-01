Pioneer model
Run on employment for family caregivers
More and more Burgenlanders are taking advantage of the state's employment model and caring for relatives in their own four walls. The concept has its appeal, as it offers fair pay and social security. One home carer tells us.
According to a study by Gesundheit Österreich, 98.5 percent of the older generation would like to be cared for in their own four walls for as long as possible. Around 80 percent of people in need of care in Austria are actually cared for at home by relatives - mostly by women and for free! In order to effectively counteract the impending care crisis and finally recognize the commitment of women in care work, Burgenland has been offering an employment model for caregiving and caring relatives via Pflegeservice Burgenland GmbH since October 2019, which has now also been extended to persons of trust.
The employment model applies to children and adults with care levels 3 to 7. 332 people - 81% of whom are female - are currently using it at the Burgenland minimum wage of EUR 2,200 net for full-time employees. Governor Hans Peter Doskozil explains: "Anyone who chooses this important job should have the best possible conditions."
Last stage of life with the family
Karin Branagh from Bad Sauerbrunn has been a family caregiver since 2021. "After my father was diagnosed with cancer and was physically and emotionally very unwell during a long stay in hospital, we decided as a family to bring him home. It was important to me to accompany and care for my father in familiar surroundings during the last stage of his life," says the 48-year-old. Her father passed away in 2022. Since then, Karin Branagh has been looking after her mother Rosa Bierbauer, who suffers from dementia. She accompanies her to the doctors, organizes medication, helps her with household chores and personal hygiene and is also an important source of emotional support. The 78-year-old has care level 3, which means that Ms. Branagh is employed by "Soziale Dienste Burgenland" for 20 hours. She also works as a life and social care worker.
For my sister and me, a care home was not an option for our parents. They have always supported us. So I can give a lot back.
Heimpflegerin Karin Branagh
In addition to a decent salary, Karin Branagh is fully covered by social security, accumulates contribution periods for her pension, is entitled to vacation leave and a replacement in the event of illness and also receives free basic training, which also forms the basis for new career opportunities in the care sector. As she was already working as a family carer in the care and social sector before her employment, she is able to deal with the situation well. "However, self-reflection and setting boundaries are very important," she says.
A role model for other federal states
A total of 578 people have already benefited from the Burgenland employment model. Doskozil sees this as a positive trend: "This means that we have enabled almost 600 Burgenland families to have their wishes fulfilled." The fact that a similar trial model for caring for relatives with disabilities has been launched in Upper Austria and that a trial employment project for 17 family caregivers has also been running in Graz since March shows once again "that we are living up to our pioneering role in the care sector." Next, Doskozil wants to secure the "middle class of care" with a "unique care support point model" that is close to home, affordable and of high quality: "Profiteering is not the order of the day in this area!"
