“Live is life”: Opus’ global hit turns 40

It all began with a mishap: when Opus played the new song "Live is Life" for the first time at a concert to mark the band's 11th anniversary on September 2, 1984 in Oberwart, Burgenland, it was actually intended to be recorded for the planned live album. "I had written the song on Ibiza especially for this occasion," recalls Ewald Pfleger. But the tape ran out and the recording failed. So they had to improvise: As an encore, the band played the song again without further ado: it was the birth of a worldwide hit, which will celebrate its 40th anniversary on Monday.