Roglic moves close to leader O’Connor

O'Connor lost contact with Roglic in the lower part of the 7.5 km long final climb. Supported by Gall, he initially kept the damage within reasonable limits. In the final phase, his once again stronger noble helper Gall got the green light after all, and the East Tyrolean crossed the finish line around a minute behind Roglic and ahead of O'Connor in 26th place on the stage. Gall moved up one position in the overall classification to eighth place. He is only around one and a half minutes behind third-placed Enric Mas (Movistar).