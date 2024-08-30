Banned from leaving the country for medal hunt

"Anything is possible if someone gets along with me"

If Eder has her way, things can get loud after the competition. When the Styrian-born athlete, who spent her childhood in Belarus, has ideally won Austria's first precious metal at the 17th Paralympic Games in Paris. "The competition is fierce, but if I can beat anyone, anything is possible - right up to first place," says Eder. She already has two Paralympic medals at home, winning bronze in London in 2012 and bronze in Rio in 2016. Before the streak was broken three years ago in Tokyo, where she finished a thankless fourth.