Marco Schwarz successfully operated on intervertebral disc

"Of course it's tough"

Schwarz, who tore ligaments in his knee in December 2023, will not be able to return to training for around eight weeks and is accepting this challenge: "Unfortunately, the situation deteriorated so much at the start of the week that there was no way around the operation," explained the all-rounder. "Of course it's tough to be set back again for a few weeks now, but it was definitely the right decision."