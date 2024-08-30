Martin Luther Square
Expandable water fun in the center of Linz
Children can let off steam at the "Play Fountain" on Martin-Luther-Platz until the start of school (September 9) - the "Krone" spoke to moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas to find out how they like the temporary attraction.
Since August 8, the little ones have been having a blast at Martin-Luther-Platz! Because in hot temperatures, the 1024 jets of the "Play Fountain", the mobile water playground, from which the cooling water sprays, not only provide pleasant refreshment, but also lots of fun and joy for children of pre-school and primary school age.
Kids laugh, squeal and scream
Yesterday at the Krone, you could hear from afar the pure joy that currently prevails there. The kids laugh, squeal and scream as they run through the water jets or are hit by the spray nozzles. And this is not the only reason why the unanimous tenor among moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas is that the water spectacle is a great attraction in the city, which has been missing in Linz so far and would possibly also make sense at other locations in the city area.
No seating
The only negative point, which doesn't bother the little ones so much, but which was repeatedly mentioned in conversations with parents and grandparents: the somewhat careless implementation. Although there are non-slip mats all around, there is no seating or storage space for bags. As this is a temporary facility that will only be available until September 9th, this is probably something that can be overcome - rather an important realization for those responsible.
Water playground 2025 at Pfarrplatz
Finally, city hall kibitzers want to know that the mobile water playground only found its way to Linz this summer because the water play spectacle on Pfarrplatz originally planned for this year will not be realized until June 2025. This will cost the city EUR 540,000.
