Expandable water fun in the center of Linz

Kids laugh, squeal and scream

Yesterday at the Krone, you could hear from afar the pure joy that currently prevails there. The kids laugh, squeal and scream as they run through the water jets or are hit by the spray nozzles. And this is not the only reason why the unanimous tenor among moms, dads, grandmas and grandpas is that the water spectacle is a great attraction in the city, which has been missing in Linz so far and would possibly also make sense at other locations in the city area.