Hofer criticizes State Opera: No black flag

Laying in state in St. Stephen's Cathedral

The public funeral service for Lugner begins on Saturday at 8.00 am, when the coffin is carried through the Giant's Gate and laid out in St. Stephen's Cathedral. At 9.00 a.m., cathedral priest Toni Faber will welcome the visitors to the actual memorial service for Lugner. In addition to Hofer, the President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, Karl Wilfing (ÖVP), and the actress Edith Leyrer will give speeches. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be represented by Family Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP).