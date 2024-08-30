Lugner funeral
Hofer criticizes State Opera: No black flag
One day before the funeral of Richard Lugner, the Third President of the National Council Norbert Hofer (FPÖ), who was on friendly terms with the master builder, has criticized the Vienna State Opera for not raising a black flag for the deceased on Saturday. "That is a small shadow", said Hofer.
On the other hand, the State Opera pointed out that this is only intended for deceased artists of the house and honorary members.
"It's not a constitutional law, that's a bit of a shame," said the Third President of the National Council. Hofer, who will give a speech at the funeral service, was shocked by the death of the master builder: "I firmly assumed that he would break 100."
Laying in state in St. Stephen's Cathedral
The public funeral service for Lugner begins on Saturday at 8.00 am, when the coffin is carried through the Giant's Gate and laid out in St. Stephen's Cathedral. At 9.00 a.m., cathedral priest Toni Faber will welcome the visitors to the actual memorial service for Lugner. In addition to Hofer, the President of the Lower Austrian Parliament, Karl Wilfing (ÖVP), and the actress Edith Leyrer will give speeches. Federal Chancellor Karl Nehammer will be represented by Family Minister Susanne Raab (both ÖVP).
At the end of the ceremony at 10.00 am, the coffin - in reference to the Opera Ball - will be carried out of the cathedral via the giant gate to the sound of the fan polonaise. In front of the church, the former court orchestra of the master builder, the Hoch- und Deutschmeister, play the Radetzky March for the deceased.
Convoy to the State Opera
To the ringing of the bells of St. Stephen's Cathedral, the coffin is then lifted into the hearse, with which the two largest stages of the master builder are visited once again in a procession of several cars. The convoy first drives along the Ring to the Vienna State Opera, then continues to Lugner City until around 11.45 am.
At the last public stop, the workforce will pay tribute to the master builder, who single-handedly built the shopping center against many warnings and turned it into one of the largest shopping malls in Austria. The employees and owners will either wave to the hearse carrying Lugner's coffin from the window or gather in front of Lugner City. "We are very happy about this beautiful sign", the family told APA.
The actual funeral will then take place in a crypt at the Grinzinger cemetery in Vienna-Döbling in the closest circle of family and friends after a funeral service in the Kaasgraben church. Lugner died on August 12 in his villa in Vienna-Döbling at the age of 91. He had previously struggled with health problems on several occasions and most recently had to undergo a serious heart operation.
