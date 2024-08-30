Mathilda was in a hurry: Dad as obstetrician

When the first rescue vehicle arrived, the baby had already been born. Mother and child were then given first aid by the rescue team and the emergency doctor and taken to the University Hospital in Graz. "Attending a birth over the phone is not an everyday occurrence for us either," says Florian Ofner. "Of course, we are also trained and prepared for such situations. One of our core tasks is to assist people who call the emergency services in every conceivable situation and to look after them until our emergency services arrive and can take over on site. Nevertheless, I was happy when I heard the baby crying on the phone," says Florian Ofner about this special call.