“Has of course also left his mark on us”

Alexander Prass, an ÖFB colleague, has joined the team. Did you talk to him about the club beforehand and how much can he help the club with his quality?

Of course I'm very happy that 'Prassi' is with us now. He has great qualities and definitely deserves to take the next step in his career with us. He has already hinted at his abilities with us, but the expectations of him shouldn't be too high, as he comes from the Austrian Bundesliga and still needs a little time to adapt. But so far Alex is doing really, really well. Above all, I hope he stays injury-free, because then he'll certainly play a lot of good games for us in the future and we'll all be successful together."