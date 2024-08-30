Germany deports criminals to Afghanistan

Homosexuality and music banned in Afghanistan

The radical Islamic Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. At the beginning, the Taliban had held out the prospect of a more moderate form of government. In reality, it is extremely authoritarian. For example, it curtails women's rights and bans homosexuality and music. The implementation of Islamic law is seen as a lifelong responsibility. To date, no state has recognized the Islamist rulers as a formal government.