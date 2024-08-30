28 on Friday
Germany deports criminals to Afghanistan
Germany's government is once again deporting people to Afghanistan - for the first time since the Taliban took power again three years ago. On Friday morning, 28 criminals were brought to Kabul (see video above).
"These were Afghan nationals, all of whom were convicted criminals who had no right to stay in Germany and against whom deportation orders had been issued," said government spokesperson Steffen Hebestreit. The security authorities believe that some of them are responsible for the most serious politically motivated crimes such as attacks.
The men had come to Leipzig that night from various federal states. The action was organized by the Ministry of the Interior. Each deportee received 1000 euros before the flight. The deportation was prepared for around two months.
Germany's Interior Minister Nancy Faeser (SPD) announced on Thursday that deportations to Syria and Afghanistan would be carried out "very soon". A "large repatriation and deportation package" had already been "set in motion" before the deadly attack in Solingen.
Last week, three people were killed and eight others injured, some seriously, in a knife attack at a city festival in the German city of Solingen. The suspected perpetrator, a 26-year-old Syrian, was arrested on Saturday. The federal prosecutor's office assumes an Islamist background. Among other things, the case triggered a debate about deportations and possible failures on the part of the authorities.
On Thursday, a new legislative package was presented that provides for stricter regulations for asylum seekers. For example, anyone who goes on vacation in their home country will lose their asylum status. Previously, however, the law already provided grounds for exclusion from protection in Germany, for example war crimes.
Karner: Will follow suit
Austria is also planning to deport people directly to Afghanistan soon. "I have always been in close consultation with Faeser. In addition to voluntary returnees, which have already taken place this year, we too will soon be forcibly deporting people directly to Afghanistan," said Austria's Interior Minister Gerhard Karner (ÖVP). The initiative came from Austria and Denmark.
Homosexuality and music banned in Afghanistan
The radical Islamic Taliban regained power in Afghanistan in the summer of 2021. At the beginning, the Taliban had held out the prospect of a more moderate form of government. In reality, it is extremely authoritarian. For example, it curtails women's rights and bans homosexuality and music. The implementation of Islamic law is seen as a lifelong responsibility. To date, no state has recognized the Islamist rulers as a formal government.
No diplomatic relations
Germany's government has no diplomatic relations with the Taliban rulers in Kabul. Following the deadly knife attack in Mannheim at the end of May, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz (SPD) announced that the deportation of serious criminals and terrorists to Afghanistan and Syria would be made possible again.
