Local hero rejoices
Surprise winner on the twelfth stage of the Vuelta
Local hero Pablo Castrillo has surprisingly won the 12th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The 23-year-old Spaniard (Kern Pharma) rode from a ten-man breakaway group to the biggest success of his career on Thursday at the mountain arrival to the Montana de Manzaneda ski station after 137.5 km.
Ben O'Connor defended the red jersey after the chasers around Primoz Roglic refrained from attacking and the favorites finished with a gap of 6:29 minutes.
"Many riders tired"
The red-white-red hopeful Felix Gall (Decathlon) controlled the race in the final meters before the finish and finished twelfth. In the overall standings, his teammate and captain O'Connor continues to lead by 3:16 minutes ahead of the Slovenian Red Bull star Roglic, Gall is ninth (+5:30). "A lot of riders are really tired, the last two days have been tough," said Gall at the finish. "Tomorrow will be a really tough day, the most important day of the week. We'll do our best, it's not easy."
The breakaway group without any contenders for overall victory had gained a lead of more than ten minutes on the peloton. Castrillo was looking for the decision around ten kilometers before the finish, as the chasers were divided for a long time, the outsider surprisingly crossed the finish line first. "This victory is fantastic and incredible for me and the team," said Castrillo. Second place went to Brit Max Poole (+8 sec.) ahead of Spaniard Marc Soler (+16).
Another mountain finish is on the program on Friday, the final 7.5 km climb up the Puerto de Ancares is one of the steeper ones in this year's Tour of Spain. The Vuelta ends on September 8 in Madrid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.