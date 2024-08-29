Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Local hero rejoices

Surprise winner on the twelfth stage of the Vuelta

Nachrichten
29.08.2024 19:53

Local hero Pablo Castrillo has surprisingly won the 12th stage of the Vuelta a Espana. The 23-year-old Spaniard (Kern Pharma) rode from a ten-man breakaway group to the biggest success of his career on Thursday at the mountain arrival to the Montana de Manzaneda ski station after 137.5 km. 

comment0 Kommentare

Ben O'Connor defended the red jersey after the chasers around Primoz Roglic refrained from attacking and the favorites finished with a gap of 6:29 minutes.

"Many riders tired"
The red-white-red hopeful Felix Gall (Decathlon) controlled the race in the final meters before the finish and finished twelfth. In the overall standings, his teammate and captain O'Connor continues to lead by 3:16 minutes ahead of the Slovenian Red Bull star Roglic, Gall is ninth (+5:30). "A lot of riders are really tired, the last two days have been tough," said Gall at the finish. "Tomorrow will be a really tough day, the most important day of the week. We'll do our best, it's not easy."

Felix Gall is working as a helper at the Vuelta. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Felix Gall is working as a helper at the Vuelta.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

The breakaway group without any contenders for overall victory had gained a lead of more than ten minutes on the peloton. Castrillo was looking for the decision around ten kilometers before the finish, as the chasers were divided for a long time, the outsider surprisingly crossed the finish line first. "This victory is fantastic and incredible for me and the team," said Castrillo. Second place went to Brit Max Poole (+8 sec.) ahead of Spaniard Marc Soler (+16).

Another mountain finish is on the program on Friday, the final 7.5 km climb up the Puerto de Ancares is one of the steeper ones in this year's Tour of Spain. The Vuelta ends on September 8 in Madrid.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf