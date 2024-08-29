Surprise winner on the twelfth stage of the Vuelta

"Many riders tired"

The red-white-red hopeful Felix Gall (Decathlon) controlled the race in the final meters before the finish and finished twelfth. In the overall standings, his teammate and captain O'Connor continues to lead by 3:16 minutes ahead of the Slovenian Red Bull star Roglic, Gall is ninth (+5:30). "A lot of riders are really tired, the last two days have been tough," said Gall at the finish. "Tomorrow will be a really tough day, the most important day of the week. We'll do our best, it's not easy."