Courageous women save two lives

On the first day of their spa stay, Manisha Schlenz (43) and Livia Gregorovo (39) were out shopping when they witnessed the accident on the Pitten. They saw the baby carriage with the toddler plunge into the stream and their grandmother immediately jumped in. The two eyewitnesses rushed to help, as did three boys (aged 10 to 12), and the priest from Erlach also showed active charity and helped. The three boys were up to their chests in the water of the Pitten.