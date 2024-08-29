Politician threatened: Viennese (27) is committed

Defendant wants to involve an international court

It also quickly becomes clear during the trial that the man is not doing well. He confessed to the crimes. He had been thrown off course by divorce, burnout, depression and debt. "What they are doing here is outrageous. You should be ashamed of yourself" are the first sentences he speaks during the trial, looking at the judge. He can only give a vague answer as to why he wrote the emails during his trip to Venezuela.