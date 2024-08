Police pull drugged drivers out of traffic again

Several drivers under the influence of drugs in Pinzgau

There was also a focus on Wednesday in Zell am See, where the police had 49 violations to report. Two drivers from Pinzgau (20 and 33) were found to be under the influence of drugs. Their driving licenses were confiscated. In Mittersill it was the end of the line for a Hungarian (36): after a positive rapid drug test, he admitted to having consumed marijuana.