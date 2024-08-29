LIVE from 6pm: Sturm and Salzburg find out their opponents

The twelve teams with the fewest points will be eliminated, while the teams in places 9 to 24 will compete in play-offs for a place in the round of 16. The top eight teams are guaranteed a place in the last 16, with the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals being decided in two matches as usual and the final in one match. It will no longer be possible to switch between the competitions after the end of the group stages, as was the case in the previous season.