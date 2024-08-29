Champions League
LIVE from 6pm: Sturm and Salzburg find out their opponents
For the first time in the history of the Champions League, two red-white-red clubs have qualified for the main competition. Champions Sturm Graz and runners-up Salzburg are therefore looking forward to Monaco, where the draw for the league phase will be made this evening. It all kicks off at 6pm and we will be reporting live (ticker below).
Here is the live ticker:
One thing is already certain: the two domestic representatives will face international giants, with dream trips through Europe awaiting the fan camps of the two clubs.
New format
The familiar format with groups of four is now obsolete and will be replaced in all three European Cup competitions by a single-tier league with 36 clubs in each. In the Champions League, each participant will play eight games instead of six.
The draw will divide the teams into four pots, with each club playing two teams from each pot. Opponents from their own association are not included. In addition, a maximum of two opponents should come from the same association. The program therefore includes four home and four away games against a total of eight opponents.
The twelve teams with the fewest points will be eliminated, while the teams in places 9 to 24 will compete in play-offs for a place in the round of 16. The top eight teams are guaranteed a place in the last 16, with the round of 16, quarter-finals and semi-finals being decided in two matches as usual and the final in one match. It will no longer be possible to switch between the competitions after the end of the group stages, as was the case in the previous season.
The draw pots
Pot 1
- Manchester City
- Bayern Munich
- Real Madrid
- Paris Saint-Germain
- Liverpool FC
- Inter Milan
- Borussia Dortmund
- RB Leipzig
- FC Barcelona
Pot 2
- Bayer Leverkusen
- Atlético Madrid
- Atalanta Bergamo
- Juventus Turin
- Benfica Lisbon
- FC Arsenal
- FC Bruges
- Shakhtar Donetsk
- AC Milan
Pot 3
- Feyenoord Rotterdam
- Sporting Lisbon
- PSV Eindhoven
- FC Salzburg
- Dinamo Zagreb
- Olympique Lille
- Red Star Belgrade
- Young Boys Bern
- Celtic Glasgow
Pot 4
- Slovan Bratislava
- AS Monaco
- Sparta Prague
- Aston Villa
- FC Bologna
- FC Girona
- VfB Stuttgart
- Sturm Graz
- Stade Brest
