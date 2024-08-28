Discover the magical world of mountain flowers

Anyone who once brought it to their loved one had shown their courage, as this mountain beauty grows at altitudes of 2000 to 3000 m. The highest place where it is found is above Zermatt at 3140 m. Today, nature conservation regulations prohibit this kind of proof of love. But the magic of the "eternal Bleaml" remains unbroken. It is popularly known as "eternal" because it blooms well into the winter. The actual flower is surrounded by the hairy bracts, which form the distinctive star that bears the name edelweiss, and the dazzling white shimmer on the leaves is caused by thousands of tiny air bubbles reflecting the light between the hairs. Belgian physicists have also discovered another botanical peculiarity: The hairs themselves consist of parallel fibers whose diameter corresponds to the wavelength of the UV radiation. This means that they absorb UV radiation and the remaining light is used for photosynthesis.