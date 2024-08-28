BMW i5 eDrive 40 Touring: Bavarian-E Pack basis

Well thought-out van

On the outside, the estate has the same dimensions as the saloon, i.e. it is 5.06 meters long and has a wheelbase of 3 meters. The tailgate opens electrically as standard. The trunk has a capacity of 570 liters. Part of this is located under the tailgate in the floor, where the charging cable and other items fit in, but where there are also recesses for the luggage compartment roller blind and partition net. If the split rear seat backrests are folded down using the remote release, a load volume of 1700 liters is available on a slightly rising floor.