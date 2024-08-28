Rangnick on Danso deal: “Next good step”

Danso's transfer to Italy had been in the pipeline for days, and yesterday Roma and Lens reached an agreement: According to the deal, the ÖFB team player will initially move to the "Giallorossi" on loan for one year, after which a transfer fee of 22 million euros will be due - which, with various bonus payments, should end up being 25 million. This makes Danso one of the most expensive domestic transfers in history (see statistics on the right) - surpassed only by Christoph Baumgartner, who moved from Hoffenheim to Leipzig last year for €25.5 million.