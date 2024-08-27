Sinner defies doping turmoil and wins his opening match

Sinner had been at the center of tennis discussions in the week and days leading up to the start of this Grand Slam due to two doping tests he had submitted in March and his subsequent acquittal. The world number one was visibly under the impression of the negative headlines at the start of the match, but fought his way into the match against the local hero quite early in the second set and subsequently proved the difference in class to his opponent. "The first set in a tournament like this is never easy, but I tried to be mentally strong," said Sinner.