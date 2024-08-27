“Because we all have the same fate”

Few Austrians know the Paralympics as well as Walter Pfaller. The Salzburg native has only missed the Games for athletes with disabilities once since 1976 - in Sydney in 2000. In Paris (August 28 to September 8), he is the "Chef de Mission" of the Austrian contingent. In his active career (athletics and basketball), he won gold in the pentathlon in Seoul in 1988. However, too much has changed since then to compare these successes with later ones: "The possibilities have become completely different in the meantime."