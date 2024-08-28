Operator found?
Hilfswerk could run Klagenfurt’s Hülgerthpark
The retirement home is full and the city of Klagenfurt has to find a new operator by the end of the year. Mayor Christian Scheider seems to have found what he was looking for. Hilfswerk and Caritas are ready and waiting.
Time is of the essence, as the city's license to operate the Hülgerthpark retirement home expires at the end of the year - and cannot be extended due to legal requirements. After two years of searching, a new operator must be found.
Hilfswerk or Caritas could take over
After Volkshilfe and de la Tour dropped out, Mayor Christian Scheider, in his role as social welfare officer, spoke to two social welfare organizations. And Hilfswerk Kärnten submitted the best offer. The political parties have already been informed. Approval is needed.
The retirement home is fully occupied. There are 52 beds in the nursing ward, 42 in the retirement home and 20 people in assisted living. Many residents are worried about the future.
Hilfswerk is ready for the task
"If we are awarded the contract, we will do everything we can to do what is best for Hülgerthpark. We have a lot of experience and are a reliable partner," says Hilfswerk President Elisabeth Scheucher-Pichler. She traveled to Neuhaus yesterday with the social aid association: "I've been chairwoman there since 2015. I have been available for all matters at Hilfswerk for 26 years." The new operator is also to carry out the renovation of the retirement home, and Hilfswerk is ready to help.
The second social welfare organization that would step in is Caritas. "They also have the know-how and the strength. I have found both companies and I hope the parties will join in. Because it is irresponsible to play a political game on the backs of senior citizens," says Scheider.
