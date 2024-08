Fixed! Sturm Graz loans striker to Italy

Intensive final spurt on the transfer market

"Szymon Wlodarczyk joined us in Graz last year and impressed with his strong performances, especially at the beginning. This summer, however, we jointly decided on a new path and decided that a change of scenery was the best option for Szymon," said sporting director Andreas Schicker according to the club's press release. The "loan with obligation to buy" is "a good solution" for all parties, he added.