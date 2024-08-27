Energy autonomy
Already 20 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions
The latest monitoring report on energy autonomy 2030+ shows very good figures. In view of climate change, the threat of natural disasters and the great dependence on oil and gas producers, this step is more necessary than ever, emphasized Governor Markus Wallner and Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra.
As early as 2005, when the decision was made that Vorarlberg should be energy self-sufficient by 2050, it was clear that the path would not be easy. In order to achieve the goal nonetheless, an implementation plan was adopted in 2021 for the stage up to 2030 (Energy Autonomy 2030+).
Monitoring reports provide regular information on the interim status, the effectiveness of measures and changes to the framework conditions. The latest report was presented by Governor Markus Wallner (ÖVP) and Provincial Councillor Daniel Zadra (Greens) on Tuesday after the government meeting. The result: some figures, such as energy consumption in domestic companies, are quite respectable, while other areas - including transport - remain problem children. "The report shows that we are on the right track, but we have to keep at it," summarized Markus Wallner.
Growth as a challenge
Two factors are particularly challenging on the road to climate autonomy: on the one hand, the population is growing steadily, and on the other hand, industry, trade and commerce have also stepped up a gear over the years and significantly increased economic output. "Since the reference year 2005, living space has grown by 22 percent and the proportion of cars has risen by 31 percent," Wallner explained. "But 20 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions is already very good in view of this highly dynamic development."
Energy autonomy should also be at the top of the agenda after the state elections. This is linked to the further expansion of e-mobility, local public transport and renewable energies.
Daniel Zadra reported that things are already going quite well in these areas: 86,000 climate tickets sold are a new record. The number of consultations held to date regarding the replacement of oil and gas heating systems is also record-breaking. The Provincial Councillor sees great potential in local and district heating in particular: "The aim here is to use deep geothermal energy and waste heat from industry," he said, setting out the green line.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
