Already 20 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions

Growth as a challenge

Two factors are particularly challenging on the road to climate autonomy: on the one hand, the population is growing steadily, and on the other hand, industry, trade and commerce have also stepped up a gear over the years and significantly increased economic output. "Since the reference year 2005, living space has grown by 22 percent and the proportion of cars has risen by 31 percent," Wallner explained. "But 20 percent fewer greenhouse gas emissions is already very good in view of this highly dynamic development."