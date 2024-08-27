Teacher with mask phobia received back pay

Immediately after the first verdict in October 2023, a letter arrived in her mailbox. In it, the woman was asked to work at a secondary school in the 22nd district, which Ms. H. did. "It was nice to work with pupils again. There were a lot of children from difficult backgrounds who I was able to help socially and psychologically," reports the once successful swimmer in an interview with "Krone" intern Lara Leitenhuber.