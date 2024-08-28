1:0 for Ollersdorf after legal dispute against the state

Constitutional Court reprimands the state

In the case of Ollersdorf, however, the road construction project was completed before the ordinance came into force. A fact that the "Gallic village" was not prepared to accept. For twelve years, they therefore fought against the "injustice" by means of countless complaints to the state and finally sought recourse to the Burgenland Provincial Administrative Court (LVwG) in 2020. There, however, the time restriction of the ordinance was viewed critically and the provision was taken to the Constitutional Court. In November 2022, the Constitutional Court lifted the restriction to projects completed at a later date: the provincial government was not permitted to set additional conditions for a claim to compensation. For Ollersdorf, the victory against the state also means an unexpected windfall, with 118,404 euros flowing into the municipal coffers.