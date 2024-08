Severe brain disease! Olsson back at home

Hopes for a comeback in top-level football

The midfielder was diagnosed with an extremely rare inflammation of the cerebral vessels caused by several small blood clots in the brain. Olsson was then transferred to a rehabilitation center for neurological disorders, where he gradually regained his motor and verbal skills. He hopes to be able to play top-class soccer again at some point. Olsson was one of the leading players at Midtjylland and has played 47 international matches for Sweden - the last of which was last November.