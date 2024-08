Red Cross mourns the death of President Walter Aichinger

Aichinger was born in Wels in 1953. He studied medicine and was Head of the Institute for Hygiene and Microbiology at the Wels-Grieskirchen Clinic until 2018. From 2003 to 2018, he was a member of the Upper Austrian state parliament and from 1993 to 2003, he was also a member of the Upper Austrian state government under LH Josef Pühringer.