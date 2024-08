“Babler won’t win an election this way!”

Nothing surprised me

Mahr continued: "What is surprising is that it has remained as Mrs. Bures had already announced. That the election program is so vague and that we don't really know where the money he wants to distribute is supposed to come from. Because 14 billion or 12.5 billion, depending on how you read it and how you look at it, is not a small amount. And just to believe that if you give people a bit more money, it will come in again... I think that's a bold prediction."