Vorarlberg makes the leap into the midfield

A good ten years ago, Vorarlberg was still at the bottom of the league, but a lot has happened in terms of childcare places over the past ten years: in 2023, 16,767 girls and boys were looked after in nurseries and toddler groups, with a further 730 in playgroups and by childminders. The childcare rate for 0 to two-year-olds has also risen significantly, and there is now even full provision for three to five-year-olds. Of the 44 toddler and kindergarten groups that were newly opened in 2023, almost two thirds meet the so-called work-life balance indicator.