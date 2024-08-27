Vorteilswelt
Vorarlberg makes the leap into the midfield

Nachrichten
27.08.2024 05:55

When it comes to childcare, Vorarlberg has made considerable progress over the past ten years and no longer has to shy away from comparison with other federal states. The positive effects of the new Child Education and Care Act were highlighted by Governor Markus Wallner and State Education Minister Barbara Schöbi-Fink.

While the number of childcare places had already increased during the first legislative period of the Black-Green coalition (2014 to 2019), the law, which came into force in 2023, gave the whole thing another boost. Almost 130 million euros have been budgeted for childcare in the state budget for 2024. In comparison: when the ÖVP was still in government alone in 2013, the figure was around 50 million euros.

A good ten years ago, Vorarlberg was still at the bottom of the league, but a lot has happened in terms of childcare places over the past ten years: in 2023, 16,767 girls and boys were looked after in nurseries and toddler groups, with a further 730 in playgroups and by childminders. The childcare rate for 0 to two-year-olds has also risen significantly, and there is now even full provision for three to five-year-olds. Of the 44 toddler and kindergarten groups that were newly opened in 2023, almost two thirds meet the so-called work-life balance indicator.

Education Minister Barbara Schöbi-Fink and Governor Markus Wallner. (Bild: Vorarlberger Volkspartei)
Education Minister Barbara Schöbi-Fink and Governor Markus Wallner.
(Bild: Vorarlberger Volkspartei)

"With our policies, we want to provide children and young people with the conditions that will enable them to lead a successful and independent life," explained Barbara Schöbi-Fink (ÖVP), State Councillor for Education. In her view, this includes early support, individual education and training paths as well as a safe, child-friendly environment. "I want an educational landscape in which children and young people are supported and challenged according to their individual strengths so that all opportunities are open to them later on." A social scale of parental contributions also ensures better equality of opportunity.

Governor Markus Wallner referred to the better work-life balance that the improved offer brings: "This will support parents and provide the labor market with more skilled workers."

Vorarlberg-Krone
Vorarlberg-Krone
