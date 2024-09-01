What often triggers calf cramps

Nerve damage due to diabetes

If diabetic polyneuropathy is behind the agonizing, nocturnal calf cramps, they are usually felt almost equally on both sides. Prim. Maca: "The symptoms usually only occur after many years of diabetes. To confirm this suspected diagnosis, a neurological measurement of the nerve conduction velocity (NLG) of the legs can be carried out. This can be used to determine which parts of the nerve fibers have already been affected and to what extent. Medication can then be administered. In some cases, electrical treatments using high-frequency therapy or physical therapies are also useful."