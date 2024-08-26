Sensation planned?
Postings fuel rumors of an Oasis comeback
Rarely has there been a week in British music history that reflects the rise and fall of a band as strongly as this one. And now, of all times, a new milestone could follow.
On Friday (30.8.), it will be 30 years since Oasis released "Definitely Maybe", an album that significantly shaped an entire genre - Britpop. And on Wednesday (28.8.) it will be 15 years since guitarist Noel Gallagher left the group in a dispute with brother Liam.
Is a big comeback coming?
On Monday night, the brothers posted the date "27.08.24" and the time "8am" on social media.
The question now is whether there will be a big comeback announcement on Tuesday at 9am (CET). In the run-up to the event, British media speculated more than ever about such a development.
Shaped the genre of Britpop
Oasis was the finest guitar pop, but above all the two Gallaghers as frontmen. Self-confident, sometimes arrogant slogans, tousled hair, sunglasses. Two geniuses who complement each other: Noel the gifted songwriter, Liam the distinctive voice.
In the mid-90s, the group from Manchester was the hottest music export from the home country of the Beatles, Stones and co. Their second album "(What's The Story) Morning Glory?" from 1995 with the mega-hits "Wonderwall" and "Don't Look Back In Anger" made them world-famous. With Blur ("Modern Life Is Rubbish") came the "Battle of Britpop" - which band invented the style is still a matter of debate today.
Blur, led by singer and guitarist Damon Albarn, is still playing. Oasis, on the other hand, was shattered by the dispute between the extroverted Gallaghers. That was in 2009, and since then you would hear about the brothers when Noel appeared in the stands at his favorite football club Manchester City or when they took turns giving each other or some other celebrity a talking-to. Provocation has always been her thing.
"Never liked the word EHEMALIGER"
Exactly 15 years after their split, British media are now speculating more than ever about a sensational comeback. Liam Gallagher gave a possible hint on X: "I never liked the word 'FORMER'" - according to fans, he was referring to the phrase "former Oasis singer".
"Don't Look Back in Anger" - do the brothers actually not look back in anger? They are secretly working on a reconciliation, reports the Sun newspaper, and would surprise friends and acquaintances with it.
Concert sensation planned?
The Mail on Sunday quotes an unnamed source as saying that Liam (51) and Noel (57) could be lured into headlining Britain's most important music festival, Glastonbury, in the summer of 2025 and that they could play ten times at London's Wembley Stadium - breaking the record just set by Taylor Swift. And the "Sunday Times" has heard that in addition to Wembley, there could also be several concerts at Heaton Park in Oasis' home town of Manchester.
German music expert Frank Laufenberg is skeptical about a possible comeback. "It seems to me that Oasis has said it all musically," he says. The Gallagher brothers' constant bickering rather annoyed him. "It had nothing to do with music. And now it's peace, joy and pancakes? It's all very questionable," says the 79-year-old radio pioneer and operator of the internet radio station PopStop in an interview with the German Press Agency.
Only hints so far
No one is making any official statements. However, Liam Gallagher made an allusion during his performance at the Leeds Festival at the weekend, writes the Sunday Mirror newspaper. "It's quite interesting, isn't it? A very interesting situation we find ourselves in," he said and then played the Oasis hit "Half the World Away".
Earlier, Noel had already surprised with rare praise for Liam. "I can't sing 'Slide Away' and 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' and 'Rock 'N' Roll Star' and all that," he said. "Well, I could, but it's not the same. It's the way or the voice and the attitude. I don't have the same attitude as him," Noel Gallagher said in an interview. "If I sang a song, it would sound good. If he sang it, it would sound great."
Hopes of a comeback dispelled so far
Music experts emphasize that Noel is the songwriter of many hits. But it is above all Liam's voice that attracts the crowds. Noel has enjoyed success with his band High Flying Birds. But his younger brother fills the bigger halls such as London's O2 Arena. Liam recently released an album together with John Squire, once guitarist of the Stone Roses. In typical loudmouth fashion, he praised himself: The record was the best album since "Revolver" by the Beatles.
This is not the first time that rumors of a comeback have buzzed through the media. A few months ago, some fans were already hoping that the band could perform at Wembley Stadium this summer. However, Liam Gallagher put an end to the speculation in April: "I never mentioned an Oasis reunion, it's over, we all need to get over it for our own health alone," he wrote on X.
Liam completed the 30th anniversary tour for "Definitely Maybe" alone. Will things be different again in 2025? Like so many things with the Gallagher brothers, that too is "definitely likely".
