Postings fuel rumors of an Oasis comeback

Earlier, Noel had already surprised with rare praise for Liam. "I can't sing 'Slide Away' and 'Cigarettes & Alcohol' and 'Rock 'N' Roll Star' and all that," he said. "Well, I could, but it's not the same. It's the way or the voice and the attitude. I don't have the same attitude as him," Noel Gallagher said in an interview. "If I sang a song, it would sound good. If he sang it, it would sound great."