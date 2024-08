First performance with baby on board for magician duo

"Krone" readers already know: The magician duo Thommy Ten and Amélie van Tass are expecting their first offspring. So the first performance with baby on board last weekend was naturally particularly exciting. However, the spectacular backdrop matched the special event: the two performed their show "Magic in Vienna" for the first time at the Vienna State Opera. The happy parents-to-be posed briefly for the "Krone" before the spotlight came on - and Amélie shone in a glittering golden dress, proudly showing off her baby bump.