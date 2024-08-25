Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Knows coach well

Scandal pro flirts with a change of nation

Nachrichten
25.08.2024 13:38

Things are looking up again for scandalous professional Mason Greenwood. He made a big impression on loan at Getafe last season, moved to Olympique Marseille this summer and now wants to revive his national team career - but not for England!

comment0 Kommentare

The Sun reports that the 22-year-old is set to play for Jamaica in the future. According to the report, the Jamaican FA has already made a formal request to the English FA to transfer his international registration. The FA first tried to convince Greenwood of a transfer back in February 2023. However, the attacking player, whose father is Jamaican, initially declined.

Jamaica's coach for the past few weeks has been former England national team coach Steve McClaren. The 63-year-old is said to have courted Greenwood intensively; the two know each other from their time together at Manchester United, where McClaren was part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.

Steve McClaren (Bild: GEPA pictures)
Steve McClaren
(Bild: GEPA pictures)

Only one senior international for England
Greenwood has only made one senior international appearance for England (September 2020). That is also the reason why he could still switch nations. He has played fewer than three games, was called up before his 21st birthday and has yet to play in a continental finals or World Cup.

Turbulent years 
Greenwood has had a turbulent few years. In January 2022, the then 20-year-old was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercion. Manchester United suspended him as a result, and a year later the case against him was dropped. However, there was no way back with the Red Devils. Last season, Greenwood played on loan at FC Getafe, where he scored ten goals and set up six more in 36 games. A few weeks ago, he moved to Olympique Marseille for a transfer fee of around 30 million euros.

Marseille mayor not happy about transfer
A transfer that did not go down well with the mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan. "I don't want my club to be covered in shame," he said in the French media. The fans also spoke out against a commitment. Marseille did not respond to the accusations in its press release.

Greenwood seems to have turned a corner and now wants to impress with sporting achievements instead of negative headlines. Perhaps soon in the Jamaica jersey? ...

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

krone Sport
krone Sport
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER

Kostenlose Spiele

Alle Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku

Vorteilswelt

Alle Anzeigen

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf