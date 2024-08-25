Knows coach well
Scandal pro flirts with a change of nation
Things are looking up again for scandalous professional Mason Greenwood. He made a big impression on loan at Getafe last season, moved to Olympique Marseille this summer and now wants to revive his national team career - but not for England!
The Sun reports that the 22-year-old is set to play for Jamaica in the future. According to the report, the Jamaican FA has already made a formal request to the English FA to transfer his international registration. The FA first tried to convince Greenwood of a transfer back in February 2023. However, the attacking player, whose father is Jamaican, initially declined.
Jamaica's coach for the past few weeks has been former England national team coach Steve McClaren. The 63-year-old is said to have courted Greenwood intensively; the two know each other from their time together at Manchester United, where McClaren was part of Erik ten Hag's coaching staff.
Only one senior international for England
Greenwood has only made one senior international appearance for England (September 2020). That is also the reason why he could still switch nations. He has played fewer than three games, was called up before his 21st birthday and has yet to play in a continental finals or World Cup.
Turbulent years
Greenwood has had a turbulent few years. In January 2022, the then 20-year-old was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercion. Manchester United suspended him as a result, and a year later the case against him was dropped. However, there was no way back with the Red Devils. Last season, Greenwood played on loan at FC Getafe, where he scored ten goals and set up six more in 36 games. A few weeks ago, he moved to Olympique Marseille for a transfer fee of around 30 million euros.
Marseille mayor not happy about transfer
A transfer that did not go down well with the mayor of Marseille, Benoit Payan. "I don't want my club to be covered in shame," he said in the French media. The fans also spoke out against a commitment. Marseille did not respond to the accusations in its press release.
Greenwood seems to have turned a corner and now wants to impress with sporting achievements instead of negative headlines. Perhaps soon in the Jamaica jersey? ...
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.