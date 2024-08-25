Scandal pro flirts with a change of nation

Turbulent years

Greenwood has had a turbulent few years. In January 2022, the then 20-year-old was charged with attempted rape, assault and coercion. Manchester United suspended him as a result, and a year later the case against him was dropped. However, there was no way back with the Red Devils. Last season, Greenwood played on loan at FC Getafe, where he scored ten goals and set up six more in 36 games. A few weeks ago, he moved to Olympique Marseille for a transfer fee of around 30 million euros.