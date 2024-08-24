Election campaign in Graz
Babler: “We have to fight – inside and out”
First the scandal surrounding Linz's former mayor Luger, now harsh criticism of the election program from party great Doris Bures: these are tough times for SPÖ leader Andreas Babler. Nevertheless, he had to campaign in Graz on Saturday evening - and addressed the turbulence.
As part of his "heart and brain tour", Babler was a guest in the Styrian capital - where he had been confirmed in office with almost 90 percent at the party conference in November last year. Less than 24 hours before his appearance, the "Krone" revealed a letter from the second President of the National Council, Doris Bures, in which she sharply criticized the Social Democrats' planned election programme and expressed the "suspicion of unseriousness".
Babler was tight-lipped about this matter on Saturday afternoon on Lendplatz in Graz opposite the "Krone" newspaper. In the evening, the highlight of the election campaign day: the speech in front of functionaries and supporters in the packed "Dom im Berg", an event center directly in the Schloßberg.
"I will soon find clear words"
On his arrival, Babler was again taciturn, but announced that he would "soon find clear words, just like in the Linz case". On stage, he then addressed the sensitive topic himself: "We are currently struggling - both internally and externally." It's not "funny, the image we sometimes project to the public".
A little later, Babler switched into attack mode: "While others sit in front of their computers and pass something on to the media, I try to reach as many people as possible." There was particularly loud applause when the party leader addressed the overdue resignation of Linz Mayor Klaus Luger.
Usual energetic speech
In terms of content, Babler focused heavily on topics such as basic child protection and changes to the education system in his speech. Overall, he was his usual energetic and combative self. Almost all of the Styrian SPÖ party celebrities were present - only provincial party leader Anton Lang was missing. However, he had already visited Babler's tour stop in Kapfenberg on Tuesday.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.