Babler: “We have to fight – inside and out”

As part of his "heart and brain tour", Babler was a guest in the Styrian capital - where he had been confirmed in office with almost 90 percent at the party conference in November last year. Less than 24 hours before his appearance, the "Krone" revealed a letter from the second President of the National Council, Doris Bures, in which she sharply criticized the Social Democrats' planned election programme and expressed the "suspicion of unseriousness".