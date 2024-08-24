0:1 against Klagenfurt
Semlic disappointed: “I would have expected more”
Austria Klagenfurt celebrated a 1-0 win at WSG Tirol on Saturday. Read what the protagonists had to say after the final whistle here.
Philipp Semlic (WSG coach):
"It's about turning the situations into something countable. To bring a game like this, which is at eye level, to your side. Unfortunately, we didn't manage that. We have to know where we come from and who we are against WSG Tirol. It's about bringing the basics onto the pitch, such as tackling and dueling as well as a willingness to sprint. I would have expected more. There were a lot of positive things, but unfortunately we didn't manage to score because you have to score the goal."
Peter Pacult (Klagenfurt coach):
"The players deserved to get these three points. Of course that makes me feel better too. In the end, you can only congratulate the team for doing much better in the second half than in the first half. The three points will certainly do the whole Klagenfurt scene a lot of good."
David Toshevski (Klagenfurt goalscorer):
"I'm really happy that I was able to score the goal and that we won. We are a newly assembled squad with a lot of young players and great potential. This is just the beginning for us."
Christopher Cvetko (Klagenfurt captain):
"I'm extremely proud of the team because we earned our first three points today. We made life difficult for ourselves at times because we played out situations badly. There were chances on both sides, it was an open game, so I'm all the happier that we got the three points. We're on the right track, even though we haven't achieved much yet."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
