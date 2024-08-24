Semlic disappointed: “I would have expected more”

Philipp Semlic (WSG coach):

"It's about turning the situations into something countable. To bring a game like this, which is at eye level, to your side. Unfortunately, we didn't manage that. We have to know where we come from and who we are against WSG Tirol. It's about bringing the basics onto the pitch, such as tackling and dueling as well as a willingness to sprint. I would have expected more. There were a lot of positive things, but unfortunately we didn't manage to score because you have to score the goal."