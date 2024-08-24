Solingen: Injured man claims to have recognized attacker

Arrested youth remains silent

The police assume that the attacker was a lone perpetrator. However, a 15-year-old youth has been arrested. According to witnesses, an as yet unknown person is said to have spoken to the teenager shortly before the crime about intentions that would fit the execution of the crime. It is not known whether this person is the perpetrator, said the senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers. The boy, who was arrested in a refugee shelter and is said to be from Kyrgyzstan, has so far remained silent.