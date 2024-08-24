"Visit the mosque"
Solingen: Injured man claims to have recognized attacker
The mystery surrounding the identity of the knife attacker in Solingen, who killed three people and injured eight, some of them seriously, continues. Now witness statements have come to light according to which an injured person even claims to have recognized the perpetrator. He is said to "attend the local mosque".
At the German city's anniversary festival on Friday evening, the attacker, who is still on the run, stabbed several people who were celebrating in front of the festival stage. Three of them succumbed to their injuries.
Two men and one woman killed
According to the police, the victims were two men aged 67 and 56 and a 56-year-old woman. Eight people were injured, four of whom were still in mortal danger on Saturday.
Little is still known about the perpetrator. The man managed to escape in the turmoil and panic that initially spread after the attack in the busy city center. He is said to be between 20 and 30 years old and have a southern appearance. He also had an athletic build and a thick, short beard - he was wearing black clothing and a cap.
Perpetrator is said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar"
In the meantime, however, German media have reported various witness statements that could provide further clues about the perpetrator. He is said to have shouted "Allahu Akbar" ("God is Great") before the attack, reports the newspaper "Welt", citing a police report.
One injured person even stated that they "knew the unknown suspect from Solingen" and that he was also a visitor to a local mosque. There is no official confirmation of this; the police kept a low profile on Saturday "for tactical investigative reasons". However, a large police contingent is currently searching for the fugitive assassin.
Arrested youth remains silent
The police assume that the attacker was a lone perpetrator. However, a 15-year-old youth has been arrested. According to witnesses, an as yet unknown person is said to have spoken to the teenager shortly before the crime about intentions that would fit the execution of the crime. It is not known whether this person is the perpetrator, said the senior public prosecutor Markus Caspers. The boy, who was arrested in a refugee shelter and is said to be from Kyrgyzstan, has so far remained silent.
"No motive other than terror"
According to the police, investigations are continuing "in all directions". There have also been several searches "throughout the state of North Rhine-Westphalia". Investigations were underway into three counts of murder and eight counts of attempted murder.
According to the public prosecutor's office, the initial suspicion of a terrorist background arose from the fact that "no other motive was apparent". The victims were "not related to each other". The police presence had been increased, it said.
In any case, people in Solingen were urged to be careful in the city center. "Anyone who observes anything suspicious should not act on their own initiative, but should call the emergency number 110," the police said.
