Raurisers show off traditional costumes and customs

Series boosts tourism

The series of events is intended to boost tourism throughout the province - and it does. "The hiking season is starting now, which is of course important for us economically. At the Bauernherbst events, farmers can present their products," explains Theresia Moser, Managing Director of the Rauris Tourism Association. On Saturday, the focus was on traditional costume. A traditional costume fashion show was also on the program. Visitors were also able to experience traditional craftsmanship and enjoy delicacies from local innkeepers.