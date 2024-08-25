Indoor playground & Co
New adventure world moves into Haag Zoo
Indoor playground, museum, gastronomy: a total of three million euros is being invested in the expansion. The Austrian army, on the other hand, has taken on an animal sponsorship with the leopard.
With 275,000 guests, Haag Zoo set a new record last year. To ensure that this will soon be history again, investments are being made in one of the biggest visitor magnets in the Mostviertel region. Three million euros are being invested in the construction of an adventure world. The former farmyard will be partially demolished and replaced by a new building. This will house a 450 square meter indoor playground.
This will attract more visitors in the fall and winter. Not just to see the animals, but also to visit the playground.
Lukas Michlmayr, Bürgermeister und Tierpark-Chef
Bild: Wenzel Markus/Markus Wenzel
The Mostviertel Museum, founded in 1969, is also moving from the city center to the zoo. The new location should not only make it more modern and interactive, but also attract significantly more visitors than the previous 250 or so per year. A new catering area and a multimedia room will also be built.
Ideas for this major investment in the zoo have been in the pipeline for around six years. However, thanks to a cooperation with the 2026 State Exhibition in nearby Mauer, these plans have now been fleshed out. Detailed planning is currently underway and work on the conversion is due to start this winter.
A leopard for all military cases
The tank battalion of the Austrian Armed Forces showed a heart for animals: with a sponsorship for the Chinese leopard at Haag Zoo, the commitment to species protection is writ large. Like its four-legged representative, a battle tank also "listens" to this animal name, as Commander Colonel Jörg Loidolt, Major Stephan Länglacher and Captain Markus Hinteregger explained during their visit to the enclosure.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.