First description of perpetrator after attack in Solingen
Following the brutal knife attack at the city festival in Solingen (state of North Rhine-Westphalia), the police have published a description of the perpetrator. The attacker, who killed three people on Friday evening, is said to be between 20 and 30 years old and have a southern appearance. One arrest has already been made - but it is not believed to have been the attacker.
The knifeman from Solingen is still on the run - after the bloody attack at the "Festival of Diversity", the perpetrator disappeared into the crowd during the commotion. The police have now been able to provide an initial description of the perpetrator.
Sporty figure, full beard and cap
He is a man between 20 and 30 years old, around 1.7 to 1.75 meters tall. He had an athletic build and a thick, short beard - he was wearing black clothing and a cap. He was described by witnesses as being from the south.
Teenager arrested in his parents' home
According to Bild, the special task force arrested the suspect early on Saturday morning. A witness thought she recognized the suspect, who had apparently already attracted attention for another crime. The police overpowered the suspected youth in his parents' home and questioned him. However, the investigators do not think that the young man is the knife attacker.
Police: "Do not approach suspects"
According to the police, it is still unclear whether it is one or two perpetrators - there are contradictory witness statements. The public has been urged to remain cautious, especially in the city center. "Anyone who sees a suspicious person should call 110 immediately and not speak to them," advised a Düsseldorf police spokesperson.
The bloodbath had taken place directly in front of the stage where live bands and DJs were supposed to entertain visitors to the city festival. Tobias Topic was playing during the attack - the DJ eventually continued to play music to "avoid mass panic", as the Berliner Morgenpost reported.
Here is the DJ's account of the dramatic incident in English:
DJ took refuge in store
Security staff had informed him of a stabbing on stage. "I carried on, even though it was incredibly hard," the DJ said on Instagram. Then, after ten to 15 minutes, the music was turned off and people were informed of the incident. He eventually took refuge in a nearby store.
"I can't believe it ... It was supposed to be a free festival for everyone. Good friends were there with their kids," the musician posted on Instagram in shock. "I'm writing this as a helicopter flies over the house I grew up in as a child, a small town in Germany. What is happening in this world?" asks Topic. His thoughts are with all the victims of the attack.
