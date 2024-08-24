Guided tour through Graz
On the trail of the country’s greatest criminals
Historical criminal cases, gruesome crime scenes and unknown alleyways: On the "True Crime Graz" tour, visitors are given a glimpse into the darker side of the city. Even Graz natives can learn a lot of new things.
"We go back to the time of National Socialism, to the 1930s," explains Daniel Strohrigl from Graz-Guides. He is standing with a crowd of people in a palace near Graz's Glockenspielplatz. Josef Schleich, one of the lesser-known lawbreakers in the Styrian capital, once lived here.
He was the boss of a supposed travel agency through which he took tens of thousands of Jews abroad, saving them from the National Socialists - but possibly also ripping them off. "He was found out in 1941 and imprisoned," continues Strohrigl. The tour guests are amazed.
But from the beginning: The meeting point for the tour on the subject of "True Crime Graz" is the Kunsthaus in the Lend district, which used to be outside the city walls. Graz was a "murder hotspot", Strohrigl opens the tour. Even the spectacular cases of the murderer of women Jack Unterweger and the letter bomb assassin Franz Fuchs were tried here at the provincial criminal court. And the man who was sentenced to the longest "life sentence" (51 years) was also in Graz.
The first Cobra operation was in the Mur metropolis
Here on the "right bank of the Mur", another criminal case made history on June 16, 1980. The first Cobra operation in Austria took place at Annenstraße 49. A mentally disturbed man attacked a doctor's surgery and took 23 people - including three children - hostage. "The Graz police were a bit overwhelmed, so the task force from Vienna was called in," explains the guide. But the historic operation escalated: "The building was stormed, they shot like savages and the hostages jumped from the balcony."
It is a tour that surprises even Graz natives - the Franciscan monastery turns out to be the scene of the crime, the path to one of the first prisons leads to the town hall. While discovering new alleyways, Strohrigl tells of crooks' marks on doors and fines for speeders on carriages. It is one of four "criminal" tours that the Graz guides have in their program. The next one, entitled "True Crime Graz", takes place on October 13. The cost is 16 euros.
