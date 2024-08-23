Before the game against Bayern
Hasenhüttl: “Laimer leaves his heart on the pitch”
Wolfsburg coach Ralph Hasenhüttl has spoken about his former protégé Konrad Laimer ahead of the season opener against Bayern on Sunday (3.30pm). The ÖFB footballer is an incredible fighter and also enormously valuable for a club like Bayern.
"Konrad Laimer always leaves his heart on the pitch. I've always held him in high regard. He has developed enormously," Hasenhüllt enthused to Bild about his former protégé. Laimer once played a total of 29 competitive games for RB Leipzig under the current Wolfsburg coach.
At the start of the new Bundesliga season, Hasenhüttl and his "Wolves" face a real cracker in the form of Bayern. The record champions want to make up for the disgrace of their title-less season and Wolfsburg will be the first victims of their revenge campaign.
Spontaneity and flexibility
To this end, Munich have also brought in a new coach in Vincent Kompany. "I think he was a great footballer and has legendary status at Manchester City. I think he has already shown what direction Bayern are heading in," said Hasenhüttl, paying tribute to his opponent.
The 57-year-old can look back on a somewhat turbulent preparation period with his own team. Some personnel issues - such as Maxence Lacroix, who is being heavily courted by Crystal Palace and coach Oliver Glasner - have still not been resolved. And yet: "The first thing you learn when you're a coach is to be flexible. Spontaneity and flexibility are the decisive factors," says Hasenhüttl calmly.
