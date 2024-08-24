"Wanda" concert
“PopKultur” association provides popular music in the lowlands
The cult band "Wanda" will be performing at Kufstein Fortress on Friday, August 30. A good reason to bring the association, which organizes many popular events in the Unterland, in front of the curtain.
The "Kulturfabrik" has been known and loved far beyond the city limits of Kufstein for many years as a venue for varied events. For a good 20 years, the "Kulturfabrik" association of the same name was responsible for the program, which took place in the two existing halls of the "Kulturfabrik".
An experienced event manager leads the association
Eight years ago, Frank Hopperdizel, a former student at Innsbruck University of Economics and Business Administration and a native of Kiefersfelden, took over the "Kulturfabrik" event association and renamed it the "PopKultur" association, as the association and the venue were going their separate ways for economic reasons. Hopperdizel gained experience as an event manager in Vienna, where one of his first tasks was to help organize a "Depeche Mode" concert.
It all started with Christina Stürmer
However, it was Christina Stürmer who awakened the desire to organize stage shows in the 1974-born some time earlier, as he recalls: "It was one of the first end-of-school concerts that the town of Kufstein held at the fortress and I was asked if I could organize it. Christina Stürmer was the hottest thing going in Austria at the time and her performance was a huge success".
Kufstein is interesting for events as it is on the transit route from Germany to Switzerland and Italy.
Frank Hopperdizel, Obmann des Vereins „PopKultur“
A regional institution
In the meantime, the "Verein PopKultur" has become an indispensable institution for Kufstein and the entire region. There are almost 20 events, from concerts to readings and on to comedy and cabaret. These include such illustrious names as the aforementioned Christina Stürmer. "CRO", "Seiler und Speer", "Poxrucker Sisters", Jules Holland and so on, and so on
"Wanda" as a guest for the second time
Frank Hopperdizel always makes sure that the venue fits the respective artist in terms of size and equipment and vice versa. The cult band "Wanda", who will be making a guest appearance on August 30 at the fortress, which is already completely sold out, is coming to the Tyrolean lowlands for the second time at the invitation of the "PopKultur" association.
Find out more at: popkultur.at
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.