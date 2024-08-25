Bundesliga in the ticker
Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, LIVE from 3.30pm
VFL Wolfsburg and coach Ralph Hasenhüttl kick off the new season against FC Bayern. The record champions want to make up for the disgrace of their title-less season. A first step in this direction is to be taken in Wolfsburg. We'll be reporting live - see ticker below.
Here is the live ticker:
Kick-off against Hasenhüttl
After a season without a title, FC Bayern Munich are determined to bounce back. "We have a very good squad to attack. We want to win every game. And if we win every game, the math is relatively easy," said sporting director Max Eberl ahead of the German Bundesliga opener. Bayern start on Sunday (3.30 p.m.) under new coach Vincent Kompany and with ÖFB legionnaire Konrad Laimer at VfL Wolfsburg under coach Ralph Hasenhüttl.
"New coach, new input, new impact," said Eberl confidently, adding that the coaching team also brings "new energy" to the dressing room. Third in the Bundesliga, a second-round exit in the DFB Cup, a bitter semi-final exit in the Champions League - FC Bayern as a whole is setting out to make amends under the guidance of the still largely inexperienced Kompany, especially at national level.
"There is only one expectation at FC Bayern in all competitions and that is to always win everything. Nothing has changed in that respect, and that will never change," Laimer emphasized in the APA interview. Bayern are "in a certain hunter's role" due to the past season, but the aim is "to be at the top again".
New coach, new luck
Laimer is confident that the new Bayern philosophy will take effect immediately under Kompany. "In the first few games, you've already seen a certain signature of how the coach wants to play, and I think it's doing us a lot of good. Accordingly, I am very confident that it will work right from the start," said the 27-year-old from Salzburg, who is hoping for a regular place in central midfield. He can "identify very well" with Kompany's style of play.
The bar is certainly set high for the Belgian Kompany, especially as title rivals such as champions Bayer Leverkusen with Xabi Alonso, runners-up VfB Stuttgart with Sebastian Hoeneß and fourth-placed RB Leipzig with Marco Rose are going into the title chase with established bosses. Former Bayern boss Oliver Kahn, however, believes Munich have the advantage. "A title-less season causes a lot of reflexes in Munich," said the goalkeeping legend in the "Kicker" interview. "FC Bayern will strike back in the upcoming season."
