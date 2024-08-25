Wolfsburg v Bayern Munich, LIVE from 3.30pm

New coach, new luck

Laimer is confident that the new Bayern philosophy will take effect immediately under Kompany. "In the first few games, you've already seen a certain signature of how the coach wants to play, and I think it's doing us a lot of good. Accordingly, I am very confident that it will work right from the start," said the 27-year-old from Salzburg, who is hoping for a regular place in central midfield. He can "identify very well" with Kompany's style of play.