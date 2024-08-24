Cyclist thrown off the train despite valid ticket!

Passenger was shouted at

According to the passenger, the conductor was not exactly helpful. "I was immediately told off that I should have booked in advance," said the passenger. When he asked how he was supposed to do this, he received a non-service-oriented answer: "I don't care how it works, I don't need to know anything about it," he is said to have shouted at the 47-year-old. And threw the disgruntled customer off the train in Wiener Neustadt, threatening to call the police.