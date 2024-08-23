Great excitement over new Champions League anthem

"The anthem has lost its aura"

The anthem has not been radically changed; the melody and lyrics have remained the same. However, fans are less enthusiastic about the new music. One user commented on social media: "Terrible. The anthem has lost its aura." Another wrote: "The beautiful game is dead." In other comments, users hoped for an "April Fool's joke in August" and said: "The original is epic, this one sucks." Or: "Sometimes you don't have to try to change something that doesn't need to be changed". Other users, on the other hand, hear no difference. The fact is that die-hard soccer fans will first have to get used to the new anthem.