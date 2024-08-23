"Aura lost"
Great excitement over new Champions League anthem
It's not just the format that has changed: The UEFA Champions League also has a new sound. Changes to the legendary anthem are causing a lot of excitement and displeasure among fans.
Every soccer fan knows it, everyone loves it. The legendary Champions League anthem has been played before every game since 1992/93. The Englishman Tony Britten composed the famous piece based on George Frideric Handel's work "Zadok The Priest". "Ils sont les meilleurs, they are the best, these are the champions", it reads in three languages.
However, UEFA has also changed the anthem somewhat with the new format (36 instead of 32 teams, league system, etc.). Videos of it are currently circulating on the internet. The instrumental accompaniment seems less dominant and powerful, the vocals are more in the foreground. The playback speed is also said to have been increased.
Listen to the new CL anthem here:
"The anthem has lost its aura"
The anthem has not been radically changed; the melody and lyrics have remained the same. However, fans are less enthusiastic about the new music. One user commented on social media: "Terrible. The anthem has lost its aura." Another wrote: "The beautiful game is dead." In other comments, users hoped for an "April Fool's joke in August" and said: "The original is epic, this one sucks." Or: "Sometimes you don't have to try to change something that doesn't need to be changed". Other users, on the other hand, hear no difference. The fact is that die-hard soccer fans will first have to get used to the new anthem.
The premier league starts on September 17. The draw for the match pairings is scheduled for August 29. The final will take place on May 31, 2025 in Munich's Allianz Arena. The defending champions are Real Madrid.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
