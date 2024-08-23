Focus on pensions
AMS boss also in favor of raising the retirement age
Johannes Kopf, head of the Public Employment Service Austria (AMS), supports the increase in the retirement age proposed by Christine Mayrhuber, Chairwoman of the Pension Commission: "It makes sense what Ms. Mayrhuber is calling for, because it won't work out".
"A lot will change in this area, we will probably have to work longer in good health," said Kopf at a press conference in Vienna on Friday.
Raise retirement age from 65 to 67?
Mayrhuber had recently stated that "incredible efforts" were needed to keep pensions within an affordable framework. If the expert has her way, the retirement age should be gradually raised by two years from 65 to 67.
This is the only way to contain the costs, which have risen unexpectedly due to high inflation in particular, Mayrhuber told Der Standard. The increase should take place slowly in order to avoid increased unemployment or sick leave. At the same time, the Chairwoman of the Pension Commission and Wifo economist is in favor of leaving the retirement age for the corridor pension - the early retirement with deductions - at 62 for people with long insurance periods.
"Making Austria's system fit"
At a joint press conference, AMS boss Kopf and the head of the Austrian Health Insurance Fund (ÖGK), Bernhard Wurzer, referred to the challenges facing healthcare and the labor market due to the aging of society and the significant decline in the working population compared to the over-65s by 2050.
Austria has "a good system", but "a lot needs to be done to make it demographically fit" due to these challenges. The financing of benefits in the area of the labor market and healthcare depends directly on whether there are enough people in employment to maintain the system.
"No cause for alarm, but for reforms"
Kopf and Wurzer argue that the next government should address the issue of demographic change and declining working hours per person. "Closing our eyes and saying that none of this is a problem and that everything is easily achievable should not be the message that goes out," said ÖGK Director General Wurzer. There is "no reason for alarm, but for reforms", added Kopf.
With a "bundle of measures", the head of the AMS believes that the labor market challenges can be solved in the coming years: Kopf once again called for more childcare options, age-appropriate work, better professional integration of refugees and migrants and more opportunities for a quicker return to work after parental leave.
Digitalization should be stepped up
"In order to secure our social system and combat the labor shortage in Austria, it is necessary to make better use of the existing potential of those capable of working in the future," says Kopf. ÖGK wants to use increased digitalization to better reach insured persons, increase efficiency and better manage patient flows. "A person shouldn't have to go to seven doctors before receiving a diagnosis, but should receive support in navigating the system," said Wurzer. This is why primary care units and case management are being expanded.
