AMS boss also in favor of raising the retirement age

Digitalization should be stepped up

"In order to secure our social system and combat the labor shortage in Austria, it is necessary to make better use of the existing potential of those capable of working in the future," says Kopf. ÖGK wants to use increased digitalization to better reach insured persons, increase efficiency and better manage patient flows. "A person shouldn't have to go to seven doctors before receiving a diagnosis, but should receive support in navigating the system," said Wurzer. This is why primary care units and case management are being expanded.