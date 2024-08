Roger Federer mourns the loss of his ex-coach

First a player, then a coach

Before his coaching career, Lundgren was a player himself and was ranked 25th in the world in 1987, for example. He won three tournaments, but Lundgren lost to Boris Becker in the finals of Stockholm 1988 and Indianapolis 1990. In doubles, he reached the final of the 1988 Australian Open with Jeremy Bates. In addition to Federer, Lundgren also coached Marat Safin, who won the Australian Open with the Swede in 2005, Marcelo Rios, Marcos Baghdatis, Grigor Dimitrov, Stan Wawrinka and Daniela Hantuchova during his career.