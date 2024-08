US Open: Thiem now knows his opening opponent

Wildcard as a surprise

Thiem will once again face Shelton. The 21-year-old American has a 30-19 record this season, while Thiem has only won one match at ATP Tour level. Receiving a wild card can be seen as a final "thank you" from the organizers, as the Lower Austrian, who has since dropped to 210th in the world rankings, won his first and only Grand Slam title in 2020 in a high-class five-set final against Alexander Zverev.